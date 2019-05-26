Sobriety Check Point Results in Two Arrests

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office conducted a sobriety checkpoint to kickoff the Memorial Day weekend. During the checkpoint, two people were arrested after entering the checkpoint.

66-year-old James Thomas Floyd of Corydon, Ky and 29-year-old Michial Joseph Harris II of Evansville, were both arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated as a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police arrested Floyd after a BrAC of .11 and Harris was arrested with a .10 BrAC. Harris is also charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Open Container as a Class C Infraction.

The Sobriety checkpoint was held from 10 PM to 2 AM near the intersection of NW 2nd Street and S. 3rd Ave. A total of 78 vehicles were diverted into the checkpoint.



James Thomas Floyd



Michial Joseph Harris II

