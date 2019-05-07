Soaring to the 80s, Severe Threat on the Horizon

It was another pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, slightly warmer as well. Highs will top off in the low 80s for most locations. Mainly dry conditions, an isolated shower or storm is possible north of I-64. There is a front stalled off to the north and will remain there through Wednesday.

It will be yet another mild night under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will fall off to the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday will feature sunny skies with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s and it will be feeling more humid. In fact, I’m not expecting any shower or thunderstorm activity until Wednesday night and it looks like western portions of the Tri-State stand the best chance of seeing any storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the Tri-State in a “Marginal” risk of severe storms, primary threats are damaging winds and large hail. Most of the area should stay dry until Thursday.

Based off the latest guidances Thursday does appear to be the most active day of the week, with a round of showers and storms possible in the morning and another in the afternoon. Those storms could be strong to severe especially in the afternoon, with damaging winds being the primary threat. The SPC has placed the entire Tri-State under a “Marginal” risk Thursday.

A few lingering showers are possible into Friday morning with the passage of the cold front. Cooler temperatures will move in for both Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another round of rain is possible Saturday as an area low pressure treks south of the Tri-State. Expecting partly cloudy skies by Mother’s Day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

