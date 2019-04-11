Soaring Into the 80s, Severe Storm Threat This Evening

It was a mild and dry start to our Thursday, temperatures fell to 64 this morning in Evansville, marking the warmest low since October 9th. That will set the stage for a warm day. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s, all thanks to a warm front moving through the area and strong southerly winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 7PM, winds could gust as high as 45 to 50MPH out of the south, so hold on to your hats! This is without any thunderstorm activity.

A cold front will approach the Tri-State this evening. The risk of severe storms still exists for the area. The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the “Slight” risk of severe storms northwest of Evansville, a “Marginal” risk of severe storms from Evansville on south and east. Primary threats are damaging winds and hail. The threat is isolated due to the lack of instability and time of day this line is moving through. So not expecting widespread severe weather.

Expecting a line of showers and thunderstorms to develop west of the region and move into our western counties after 10PM. The line will reach Evansville around Midnight and our eastern counties are 2AM. Once the initial line passes some showers will remain behind lingering into Friday morning but should clear out of the region by daybreak. The line should weaken as it progresses eastward. So an isolated severe storm is possible, remain weather aware through the overnight .

Friday will actually be a nice day, after some morning clouds, skies should clear and highs will approach the upper 60s to around 70. We start Saturday off dry but clouds will quickly increase as an area of low pressure will spread steady widespread rainfall into the region, late Saturday – Sunday. Not expecting anything as far as severe weather goes, just heavy rainfall, could pick up to 2″ of rain by Sunday night.

