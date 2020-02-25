Snow and Cold Heads for the Tri-State

Heavy snowfall is already coming down across portions of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, but the Tri-State has seen only periods of light misting thus far. That will begin to change overnight. Isolated rainfall early tomorrow will begin to give way to snowfall across our northwestern counties beginning between 6AM and 7AM. From there, the snow will spread eastward; by 10AM, Evansville will see periods of a rain and snow mixture. Fortunately for us, the snow will only last a brief period as temperatures level out in the mid to upper 30s for Evansville and south.

Temperatures will linger around the freezing mark across our northernmost counties (Richland, Lawrence, Know and Daviees Counties) throughout the morning. As a result, those areas will see the greatest chance of accumulating snowfall. It’s possible that those areas could see up to an inch of snow. The greatest accumulations will remain north of the Tri-State however – a swath of the Midwest from Springfield, IL to Detroit, MI could see between 2″ to 6″ of snowfall by Thursday.

The latest model data suggests the last of rain and snow mixture should exit east of the region just before 5PM Wednesday; after that point the skies above the Tri-State will clear out and temperatures at the surface will fall. We’ll bottom out at 25° early Thursday morning! It also appears as though we’ll see another chance for light snowfall Thursday night as a weak clipper swings through before day on Friday – little to no snow accumulation is expected from this second system.

It’ll be 61° by Sunday. Boom.

