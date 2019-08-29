Sneak Peek: Victory International Film Festival Qualifiers

The Inaugural Victory International Film Festival is a week away, and if you’ve never been to one of these festivals, it’s your chance to see films from all over the world in a single weekend!

As a Judge, I got to review several of the submissions for the festival, and now you are getting an exclusive sneak peek at some of the films that will be shown next weekend.

First up, “One Last Time”, the story of Henry Bennett, a debt collector in the Old American West.





Henry has one last job to do for his greedy employer, Mr. Otto.

When he encounters a struggling family on their last leg, he must decide to take their money and be free or let them go and face the consequences himself.

I need your money, you lying scum, and I need it now.

Along with traditional style films, expect to see shorts and even animation like iRony…

A film that explores the relationship between man and technology…told from the perspective of a phone.

Variously described as an Animation, an Experimental Film, a Narrative, a Documentary or a Film-Poem depending on who you speak to, this hand drawn animated film is based on the poem ‘Seven Billion’ written by the film director that won 2 National poetry awards, while the film itself has been selected to 7 Academy Award Qualifying Festivals!

Next up, OBON…

Akiko Takakura is one of the last survivors of the atomic bomb explosion of Hiroshima.

During Obon she receives the spirits of her parents and is haunted by memories.

Akiko’s childhood consists of constant rejections and beatings…but finally Akiko experiences fatherly love in the midst of Hiroshima’s ruins.

And finally, FAST HORSE (soooo STOKED for this one)…this film follows the return of the Blackfoot bareback horseracing tradition in a new form: the Indian Relay.

Siksika horseman Allison Red Crow struggles to build a team with second-hand horses and a new jockey, Cody Big Tobacco, to take on the best riders in the Blackfoot Confederacy at the Calgary Stampede.

The Indian Relay was the first extreme sport. I do it because I love the extreme-ness of it. It’s pretty nerve wracking going up there, out in the field… you know.

You can see these movies, along with more than 120 other films, at this year’s inaugural Victory International Film Festival: September 12-14.

You can still get tickets for the Victory International Film Festival, and keep in mind that they still need volunteers…and that gig comes with perks!

