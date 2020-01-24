Sneak Peek: Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka

We’re stealing through the stage doors for your exclusive sneak peek of the latest Children’s Theatre of Southern Indiana production, opening tonight.

This multi-generational cast of kids, teens and adults bring a familiar and beloved story to life — with delicious adventures and a mysterious chocolatier…





Willy Wonka is the world’s greatest chocolatier, with children everywhere clamoring for his candies.

Willy himself, however, has disappeared behind his factory walls — allowing no one to enter — or leave.

Surprise erupts around the globe as willy announces that 5 lucky winners will find a golden ticket that will unlock the gates of his shop — that’s been shrouded in mystery for years.

The search for the five golden tickets is fast and furious!

The winners are an eclectic group of children…all vying for the coveted lifetime supply of Wonka chocolate.

The “lucky” 5 are admitted to the factory and find a wonderland of candies.

In the tour that follows, the children, one by one, fall victim to pranks that play upon their most profound weaknesses of character…

Delightful, funny, scary, exciting, and, most of all, a genuine work of pure imagination…Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is a “treat” (see what I did there) for the whole family.

There will be 4 performances of Willy Wonka, presented by Children’s Theatre of Southern Indiana, starting tonight and running through Sunday at 321 North Congress.

Tickets are $12 for online reserved seating…if you wait to pay?

It’s $14 at the door.

