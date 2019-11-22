Sneak Peek: Murderess

The latest Evansville Civic Theatre Underground production opens tonight, and explores some familiar stories of women that are famous — for murder.

This play, written by a woman — for women — examines the idea that legend, the press and courts may not have the whole story — and the concept that women still face these horrific situations of rape, violence and emotional abuse — and whether these particular women saw another way out, other than killing.





Six notorious killers from American history — Laura Fair…

On July the 4th, 1870, Mrs. Laura Fair boarded the Oakland Ferry from San Francisco and shot her married lover!

…Ma Hossack…

…Celia Bryan, Jane Toppan, Belle Gunness, and Lizzie Borden –

Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother 40 whacks…you see?

Nonsense.

She wasn’t my mother, Mrs. Borden was my stepmother.

That’s public knowledge, it was in The Boston Globe.

Welcome you into their space to reveal their secrets in a suite of hair raising monologues written and woven together by Anne Bertram.

Each woman offers her version of events…

Bang, bang, bang! I fired my pistol through the door!

…illuminating some of the most infamous serial murders in early modern America.

I knew it was wrong. Poisoning people is wrong!

…for some emotionally compelling, some terrifying, and some darkly comedic truths that are powerful, thought provoking and mysterious.

This story is more looking at the women from a psychological point of view, looking at the situations these women were in; and they are still situations that women face today.

Bertram manages to get to the heart of these diverse women and gives them each a unique voice.

Some of the tellings inspire rage at the woman’s mistreatment.

“Murderess” forces you to connect to these women in horrifying situations, and to try to understand why they chose their deadly path.

Six infamous women, each a killer, each behind bars, will tell you a tale of murder…but also their stories of abuse, neglect, misrepresentations of the truth in the press, the courts, and in legend.

Their version will be challenged or validated, leaving you to decide what is true, and what is almost true…proving that there is always more than one side to any story, and not everything is black and white.

“Murderess” runs through the weekend with a Sunday matinee at 321 North Congress.

Because of the themes of the show, the cast has decided to accept monetary and physical donations for Albion Fellows Bacon Center, so be sure to bring some extra dollars, or check the shelter’s website for what they need.

When you go, tell them you saw it here — and tell me what you thought of the show!

