Sneak Peek: Heathers-the Musical

If you’re a child of the 80’s, you remember the movie “Heathers”, which as more millennials are discovering the flick, has become a cult classic.

This story of teen angst and the difficulty of navigating the hierarchy of high school is now a musical!

The latest STAGEtwo production opens this weekend in Evansville, and promises to be a ride on the dark, but funny, side.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where brainy, beautiful teenage misfit Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

Dear diary, I believe I’m a good person, you know, I think there’s good in everyone, but…here we are!

But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel “Heathers”, the most powerful and ruthless clique at school…her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

Dear diary, it’s been 3 weeks since I became friends with The Heathers…well, friends isn’t really the exact word, it’s more like The Heathers are the people I work with, and our job is being popular.

But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, the mysterious teen rebel J.D. turns up…and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it s murder being a somebody…





When Heather Chandler, the almighty, kicks her out of the group…

You don’t get to be a nobody! Come Monday? You’re an ex-somebody.

Veronica decides to bite the bullet and beg forgiveness…but J.D. has another plan for that bullet…

This show turns an Ohio senior class in-crowd into a lineup of piñatas, waiting to be busted open…literally.

You’ll recognize a familiar theme popularized in the 80’s…the golden boys and girls who taunt and belittle the smart and sensitive are cast as first-choice villains in contemporary pop culture.

They’re the winners we love to hate.

And while you’ll hate The Heathers, you’ll love this guilty-pleasure musical that, although macabre, the music will put guilt-quelling distance between its onstage mayhem and its audience.

This must -see show that emphasizes the brutality in relationships that can arise between teenagers and the animosity that develops between them, will prove once again, that high school never changes.

STAGEtwo’s “Heathers: the musical” opens tonight, and runs through the weekend, with a 2 pm Sunday matinee at 321 North Congress.

Tickets are fifteen dollars.

