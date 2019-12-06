Sneak Peek: A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas

The Evansville Civic Theatre produces an amazing Christmas show every year, and this year is no different…

But the show is!

This play isn’t your typical “White Christmas” or “home for the holidays” tale — this is A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas!

What if the three wise men weren’t really all that wise?

What if they were just three ordinary guys, avoiding conflicts at home, who happened upon the greatest story ever told?





Set the entire story in modern day America, sprinkle in a little redneck humor…and you have A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas!

Bill, Dave, and Jimmy have had it with their women…and holiday traditions.

Even though it’s Christmas Eve, and they should be at home, drinking hot cocoa and singing carols, the boys decide to high-tail it into the mountains for a little hunting and a lot of beer.

This protest does nothing to improve the mood of the women back at Lou’s Diner, where the three feisty gals are hard at work.

Lou, Barbie Jo, and Darlene are fit to be tied, but right now they have bigger fish to fry…like running the biggest diner in 3 counties!

It’s going take a Christmas miracle to get these redneck families back together!

That miracle may be a young stranger in trouble who wanders into town…

In madcap fashion, the girls will burn pies, a blizzard will strike and chaos will ensue as the boys witness a Christmas wonder that will change their outlooks and attitudes about everything!

A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas runs this weekend and next at Evansville Civic Theatre.

Tickets are $18 for adults, and ten for students.

Let them know you saw the sneak peek, and tell me if you thought the show was as funny as I did.

