Sneak Peek: Entwined Wine & Cocktail Bar

If you pay any attention to Evansville development, then you noticed that a shoe store closed on Main Street, and not long after, a new wine bar was announced.

“Entwined” is more than just a wine bar, they will provide a unique experience for visitors to the city — and a great date night adventure for those of that live, play and stay in Evansville.

Not even open yet, technically, here’s your 44News exclusive sneak peek at Main Street’s latest #ShopLocal offering.

The newest addition to Main Street is shaping up to be your perfect date night experience!





“Entwined Wine & Cocktail Bar” is breathing much needed life into Evansville’s Main Street.

We wanted to do something new, and do something the area hasn’t really had a whole lot of experience with yet.

We believe that this is a place where, not only Evansville natives, but also people coming in from out of town…tourists, people staying at the hotels for the week or the weekend…it’s a place for them to get outside of their hotel bar.

Entwined’s interior is exactly what you’d expect from a trendy, yet sophisticated designer like Sharon of Enjole’ Interiors!

She took an empty shoe store and transformed it into a dynamic — and intimate — space, perfect for conversation or canoodling.

I just fell in love with the blank space, and you know, I always wanted the soft, casual seating and a place where people can just enjoy each other in a nice atmosphere, nice calm atmosphere.

The speak-easy, traditional-with-a-twist feel is emphasized by the exposed brick, close spaces and the entwining of modern, industrial and art deco styles.

To further that feeling, they’ve hired seasoned chef, Walter, to create a menu that will pair well with their carefully curated wine and bourbon selection.

Our menu is basically going to be more international based.

The main thing is that our food has to work well with wine, and the drinks that we are going to create.

So, when you come in and you have a small plate, you can have a glass of wine that works with it perfectly; and then you go from that, and since you’re not wedded to a bottle of wine, you can switch to another glass of wine…

Let’s say you go from a white to a red, and we have something on the menu that will pair with that too.

What he’s saying is, for the “full experience”, you’re going to want to buy by the glass and by the plate…a couple of glasses and plates.

“Entwined”, where comfort, pleasure, elegance — and of course, wine — are all wrapped up in a neat little bow.

“Entwined Wine & Cocktail Bar” starts its soft launch for the public tomorrow night!

Kevin and I stopped by Saturday, and we recommend the Cuban Smash, the meatballs, the tuna tartare — everything we had was absolutely delicious!

This Tuesday through Thursday, they’re open from 5 until 9 pm, then Friday and Saturday they’ll open from 11 am until 11 pm.

Let me know what you thought of this latest addition to our Main Street!

