Sneak Peek: ECT’s Lord of the Flies

It’s the spooky season, and instead of producing the normal scary shows like Frankenstein or Sweeney Todd, the Evansville Civic Theatre has chosen a classic thriller to get you in the Halloween spirit!

What happens when a group of children are forced to survive in the wilderness alone…?

Here’s your exclusive sneak peek of ECT’s Lord of the Flies:





War is raging in Britain…to protect the children, they’re being evacuated by plane.

A group of schoolboys are shot down over a deserted tropical island, but surprisingly manage to survive the accident.

If what he’s saying is right, then maybe it is just us.

They’re alone, scared and hungry…but their will to live outweighs their fears, and the boys set to electing a leader…and devising a way to be rescued.

Personalities clash when handsome and confident Ralph…pudgy asthmatic “Piggy” and the aggressive Jack….

We aren’t going to have any more meetings.

…attempt to settle the boys into a daily pattern as they await their eventual extrication from the island.

Insanity descends upon the group as the boys miss a rescue opportunity…hunt pigs to stay alive, and butt heads over who will lead the small tribe.

I want to eat…I want to eat and dance!

Lord of the Flies explores the conflict between the human impulse towards savagery and the rules of civilization which are designed to contain and minimize it…

What happens when authority, rules and ethics meet a hunger for power and lust for savagery?

Is evil innate within the human spirit, or is it an influence from an external source?

What role do societal rules and institutions play in the existence of human evil?

Does the capacity for evil vary from person to person, or does it depend on the circumstances each individual faces?

These questions are at the heart of Lord of the Flies.

You might have read “Lord of the Flies” in Junior High…as an adult, it’s just as terrifying to watch the tale unfold on-stage.

You can catch the show this weekend and next at Evansville Civic Theatre.

Let them know that you saw the sneak peek here — and let me know what you thought of the show!

