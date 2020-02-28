Sneak Peek: Disney’s Frozen Jr.

We talk a lot about how much creative talent lives right here in the Tri-State, and the newest production from Children’s Theatre of Southern Indiana proves that show after show.

Their latest offering — opening tonight — will be instantly recognizable, and provides a unique treat, as you watch Disney’s Frozen Jr. unfold on stage, instead of the screen.

Here’s your 44News exclusive sneak peek:





In the mountain kingdom of Arendelle, a king and queen give birth to two beautiful princesses.

The sisters are as close as can be until young Elsa loses control of her magic, and accidentally injures anna.

Unsure what to do to keep both children safe, Elsa’s parents decide to keep her confined in the castle until she can learn to control her powers, leaving Elsa in her room her entire childhood, and Anna without a sister or play-mate.

Their parents leave on a prolonged sea voyage…but never return.

Eventually the kingdom must crown Princess Elsa as ruler, and for the first time in years, the lonely kingdom’s gates will be flung open.

Anna is thrilled!

But she’s also naïve, so when she asks her sister for permission to marry a minor prince she’s just met…Elsa’s emotions bubble up, and so do her powers.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage.

The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between princesses Anna and Elsa.

When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

Disney’s Frozen Jr., presented by the Children’s Theatre of Southern Indiana opens tonight and will have 2 Saturday shows and a Sunday matinee at 321 North Congress in Evansville.

Tickets are $12 online or $14 at the door.

Let them know you saw their sneak peek here, and let me know what you thought of the show…seriously, I almost cried a few times.

