Sneak Peek: Daydream

The newest STAGEtwo production, opening tonight is written by a local author who won the “Audience Choice” award at their staged summer reading workshop…and get this, Maddi Russell is only 19 years old!

Have you ever thought that living in your imagination was better than your reality?

“Daydream” explores the life of a young woman trying to navigate her life between worlds, both real and well, real?

Here’s your exclusive sneak peek:





Nina’s family and friends say she lives in a daydream…and she does, but while it may sound ideal, it’s not always the “reality” Nina wants to experience.

This is a dream…I don’t want to dream right now.

The daydreams, while enticing, make her real life feel like a waking nightmare.

“Daydream” explores the little known disordered form of dissociative absorption known as “Maladaptive Daydreaming”…

The show is about Maladaptive Daydreaming, which is a disorder that is not yet in the DSM. It is a disorder that is being researched to be added as a diagnostic.

Essentially, it is a disorder in which daydreaming takes over reality to the degree that people will literally lose their lives over this; they will stop going out, they will stop working, they will stop taking care of themselves because the daydreams become so vivid and so real, that there’s no connection back to reality.

Nina has to live with the guilt of abandoning her friends when she “zones out”, and also the fact that it’s so much easier to go the fictional world she’s created, than to live in the real world.

Daydreaming is just a really nice escape sometimes.

This original show is intense…exploring the deep themes of distress, human interaction and what constitutes normal functioning in a person’s Social life or work.

Nina’s struggle to cope is something that every human –regardless of whether you suffer from the same issue or not — can relate to, with strong characters and a writing style that reflects real family situations.

This young woman trying to navigate her life between worlds, both real and well, real– finds concerned support and challenges in one, and in the other — adventure and comfort.

To participate or to observe that is Nina’s question.

The one she must work to determine for herself.

Daydream: an original play by Maddi Russell, opens tonight at 321 North Congress, and runs through the weekend with a matinee on Sunday at 2 pm.

I had never heard of this disorder, and I’ll tell you — I’m more of a musical kind of girl — but this really captured my attention.

And at 60 minutes, including intermission…you can hit up some other things either before or after you experience catharsis.

Let them know you saw it here, and tell me what you thought of the show!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments