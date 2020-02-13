Sneak Peek: Circle Mirror Transformation

The latest Evansville Civic Theatre Underground production opens this weekend and promises to be a beautifully crafted diorama — a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antics– moving, dramatic and sad — of a motley quintet.

Here’s your exclusive sneak peek:





It is summertime in Vermont, and students gather in a windowless dance studio, unaware that they are about to embark on a unique journey together in this creative drama class.

These 5 lost souls are looking for meaning, and over 6 tangled weeks, will find that their lives will become knotted together.

Free-spirited and supportive Marty teaches the motley group that includes:

Schultz, a recently divorced, emotionally vulnerable carpenter, Teresa, an earnest and vibrant former actress, James, Marty’s quiet and genial husband, and Lauren, a reserved and self-conscious high schooler — moving through a series of acting exercises, ranging from the heartbreaking to the ridiculous.

As the class begin to experiment with what they think are harmless acting exercises, insecurities and weaknesses are laid bare.

In this one small room, through these few seemingly trivial games, quiet wars are waged, emotional wounds are nursed, and healing is finally, slowly, able to begin.

In these characters, we see glimpses of ourselves of the pain we would do anything to be rid of, the desire to be desired, the yearning to be understood, and the longing to be respected.

Annie baker s quiet masterpiece, circle mirror transformation, takes the audience on a transcendent journey through the mundane into the profound.

In the end we are left feeling closer to the characters, and more charitable toward others and ourselves.

Circle Mirror Transformation opens tonight at 321 North Congress…and runs through the weekend with a Sunday matinee.

Tickets are ten dollars in advance, but if you wait, they’ll be twelve at the door…and I wouldn’t recommend waiting…this is a black box studio that can only hold so many people and these shows regularly sell out.

Tell them at the box office that you saw it here, and let me know what you thought of the show!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments