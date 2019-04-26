Sneak Peek: Bang, Bang You’re Dead

Columbine. Virginia Tech. Sandy Hook.

The horrors of school shootings are all too real…but on the stage, haunting voices inside one young man’s head ask him why…

The play is “Bang, Bang You’re Dead”, the latest STAGEtwo production that dramatizes the aftermath of a school shooting and encourages communities to explore why such violence occurs.

Here’s your sneak peek:





Alone in the darkness, teenager Josh is woken by a flashlight and a voice asking…

Why me?

Before he can answer, four other voices join in.

Why me? Why me? Why me?

These specters are Josh’s victims from his shooting rampage in the school cafeteria that morning.

They have returned to force him to confront and relive the events that led to that tragic and terrifying moment.

Try as he may to evade their questions, the ghosts are determined to drive him towards the threshold of remorse.

Wounds that will bleed forever! Wounds that will weep forever. Wounds that will never heal.

This unique play, about how bullying can destroy lives, forces teenagers to examine the consequences of persecution and violence.

The first official showing of this play was two weeks before Columbine.

It helps the students, and the adults, to see what all these different forces are pushing him in that direction; and it helps them to understand, this is real, it’s not a game. This is real and has ramifications for many, many, many people for years to come.

“Bang, Bang You’re Dead” is a resource for dealing with a broken world that’s violent, unhealthy, unfair, and beyond the power of anyone to fix except today’s generation.

I think that the show really highlights the fact that it’s not some far-off thing.

It’s unfortunately become a reality in our society now, and the people that commit these horrible acts are not some far-off, like, fairy tale creatures anymore.

It’s not unreal. It’s people that we see, that we pass in the hallways, that are dealing with things that nobody knows.

Alone with his thoughts, and ghosts in his jail cell, Josh ultimately realizes what he has done and its finality, and is left with one final prayer…

Oh, God.

Bang, Bang You’re Dead opens tonight at 321 North Congress, and will run through the weekend.

The show is “by donation” in an effort to inspire thought and conversation…there will be talk-backs after each show with social and or emotional support workers.

