You might have heard some whispering that a new place was opening up on Franklin Street.

Guess what?

There is!

Amy’s on Franklin is almost open and has been promising to be a top notch experience from entrance to exit, and we’ve got your exclusive sneak peek!

Amy’s on Franklin is sheer sophistication.

From the moment you walk in the door, you’ll notice all of the elegant touches like the beautiful lighting, the piano adorning the stage (that will be graced by jazz singers, acoustic bands, comedy acts and even dance troupes), the broad wine selection (with varietals from all over the world), and the sweet little notecard you get when you leave.

They’ll even put the recipe for what you ordered on it, if you ask!





Their Midwest “staple” cuisine, lovingly influenced by Texas, Mexico and New Orleans, is delectable without being pretentious.

Their steak is cured in butter for 30-45 days!

And instead of wine flights, they have cookies and milk flights.

We have amazing food with Chef Jeremiah Galey being here with us.

And soon, you’ll be able to buy it buy the pound and take it to go!

Amy’s on Franklin’s namesake, lovingly known as “the Queen of Franklin Street”, couldn’t be happier to have a new place on her favorite street.

When we got the call that the beautiful purple building right across the street from Lamasco was available, we jumped at the opportunity!

Back to where it all started 10 years ago, to be able to expand right here, literally right across the front door, we couldn’t pass it up, to bring something to Franklin Street that hasn’t existed before…just to keep that engine rolling on what’s happening down here on West Franklin.

And did I mention that they have a cigar lounge with an antique humidor and state of the art filtration system?

The upscale-industrial feel, with the mix of metal, wood and exposed brick-along with the vibe-give Amy’s a throwback speak easy feel.

Amy’s on Franklin, where your experience is top notch from entrance to exit…and everything in between

Amy’s on Franklin’s soft launch is this Wednesday, and get this, they’ve entered the 2019 James Beard Foundations’ Blended Burger Project with a ground duck/wild mushroom confit blend called The Spicy Canard!

