Sneak Peek: 9th Annual Shakespeare in the Park

The Evansville Shakespeare Players are back in action this summer, with not one, but 2 plays for you to choose from.

Love’s Labour Lost and Comedy of Errors are both hilarious Shakespearean classics full of comedy, chaos, romance and farce…and in true ESP style, they’re pulling the shows forward to the year 1967!





The “King” of Navarre and his three associates go on retreat to the Haight-Ashbury District during the Summer of Love.

They vow to embrace all that life has to offer—just not the ladies.

Except he’s forgotten one important thing…and by important, I mean a Princess and her 3 beautiful friends that are coming to visit.

When she’s refused entry, she sets up camp outside of the castle with her entourage.

Despite their oath, the King and his men fall in love with the women, and in disguise they break their vow of no diversions.

This giddy and extravagant romantic comedy is Shakespeare’s most exuberant wordfest – a joyful carnival of love, loss, and hope.

Next, a fast-paced madcap adventure of mistaken identity…and the chaos that ensues…The Comedy of Errors combines farce, slapstick…humor and romance.

Set in the same city as Love’s Labour Lost, but in a much different neighborhood, two sets of twins, separated by birth, a jealous wife and her lovelorn sister, some merchants and a sorcerer complete this cast of merry characters.

Will the King and his men find love with the French court?

Will the errors be corrected?

Find out with the Evansville Shakespearean Players and these 2 shows whose stories, and their characters, intertwine in the most delightful and hilarious way.

The 9th Annual Shakespeare in the Park opens Friday and runs through the weekend!

Love’s Labour Lost opens Friday night, and both shows run Saturday and Sunday…and did I mention that it’s free?

