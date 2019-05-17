Sneak Peek: The 39 Steps

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have “The 39 Steps”, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre!

This hilarious parody is Evansville Civic Theatre’s latest production opening this weekend, and we have your exclusive sneak peek.

Canadian Richard Hannay is at a London music hall, enjoying a demonstration of the fabulous powers of “Mr. Memory”…when suddenly gun shots echo through the theatre.





Pandemonium erupts, and Hannay finds himself holding a frightened stranger named Annabella Smith.

She manages to convince Richard to take her back to his flat…where she admits that she is a counterspy being chased by assassins, who are standing right outside on the street!

She claims to know of a plot to steal vital British military secrets, masterminded by a man with the top joint missing from his little finger.

She knows how to foil this plot that threatens national security, and mentions “thirty-nine steps”, but does not explain their meaning.

That night, Annabella is fatefully stabbed but manages to warn Richard to flee…in her now cold hands, a map of Scotland with a tiny village circled.

With the murder story and his face plastered all over the papers, Richard goes on the run.

This frenetic farce careens from place to place and muddle to mess, while the conclusion combines mishaps, mistaken identities, and tongue-in-cheek references to everything we like about murder mysteries and film noir detective movies.

The Tony Award winning show features over 150 zany characters, played by a ridiculously talented cast of four, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

Will Richard save Britain from a den of devious spies?

Will the man with the missing finger get him in the end?

And what are The 39 Steps?

The 39 Steps opens tonight at Evansville Civic Theatre and will run this weekend and next, tickets are 18 for adults, sixteen for seniors, and twelve for students.

When you go, tell them you saw it here on 44News, and be sure to tell me what you thought of the show!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

