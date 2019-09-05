Sneak Peek: 2 Across

If you’ve lived in the Tri-State for more than a hot minute, then you’ve heard of Evansville Civic Theatre…

But did you know that they have an “Underground” group?

These talented creatives take relatively unknown plays and bring them to light, and this month’s selection is no different.

Two strangers, a man and a woman, board a San Francisco train in the early hours of the morning…

The pair are the only passengers in the car, and they both happen to be doing the New York Times crossword.

You know the excitement of those final few words — either the joy of victory, or the shame of calling the 900 number.

As a psychologist, she’s organized and sensible.

He’s an out of work creative, a free spirit who has trouble finishing anything…

Including the crossword.

A puzzle pro, she wonders at his acceptance of failure.

For your information, crosswords are a metaphor for life, those who finish, succeed, those who don’t, fail.

Now challenged, he has to try to complete the puzzle.

“2 Across” is the story of opposites in an enclosed space, attacking each other’s values but also being swayed and intrigued by them.

Both have serious life problems, and both are able to help the other.

The trip is filled with unpredictable, but believable, surprises, even a passionate embrace or two.

As the train ride ends, will each of them have been changed for the better?

“2 Across” opens tonight, and I cannot say enough about how awesome this character driven piece presented by Paula Peetrig Kempf is.

They can only hold 45 people per showing, so get your tickets today.

And think, it’s also a good chance to check out “White Swan Coffee Lab”…2 birds with one stone!

