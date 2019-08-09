Sneak Peak at New Programing for New YMCA in Downtown Evansville

The new Downtown Evansville YMCA is set to open on September 5th.

With the new building, the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana will now have a STEM Lab and Enrichment Center to do more of their learning programs in house.

The STEM Lab will offer lessons and activities focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for area children.

The Y is working in partnership with the Vanderburgh County 4-H to provide exciting and engaging activities that will encourage young students to go into STEM fields. The programing is especially geared towards encouraging young girls to seek out STEM careers.

The Enrichment Center will be expanding in its new location to include more after-school homework help.

In connection to the Signature School, the Enrichment Center will add lesson help for Spanish-speaking students and students who are learning Spanish.

For more information on YMCA programing visit their webiste.

