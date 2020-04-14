SNAP Restrictions Pose Problems for Some Recipients

The coronavirus pandemic is posing problems for those relying on food stamps, as such benefits can currently only be used in person.

People that are sick or in quarantine may not be able to fully benefit from SNAP, since they can’t use their benefits for grocery delivery or curbside pickup service.

Currently, Walmart is the only place accepting EBT cards while also offering pickup services – but with essentials in high-demand, some Walmart locations are already backlogged for days.

“EBT money cannot be used for the delivery fees, only for the products,” said Unai Miguel Andres, Data Analyst, the Polis Center at IUPUI. “So even in those places where it is available, it’s still a huge impediment for lower communities since they cannot afford those fees.”

It was previously announced that SNAP recipients in Indiana would receive maximum benefits, though recipients are still required to use those benefits in person.

Related article:

Comments

comments