Smokers Could Face Fines

Not only can cigarettes hurt your health, but just one burning cigarette can start a fire in seconds. If you’re caught throwing one out of your car window, it can cost you up to $10,000 in fines.

Some smokers say there are a number of reasons to properly get rid of your cigarette butts.

“I think it’s kind of trashy and I mean it’s bad for the environment obviously since it doesn’t decompose,” says Noah Reinitz.

Cigarettes are the most littered item in America. Even though cigarettes are small, they can create a big impact. 95% of cigarette filters are made of cellulose acetate, a plastic which is very slow to degrade in the environment.

“What happens is they tend to accumulate. They accumulate on the sidewalk, they accumulate in the gutters,” says Mike McGarrah, Keep Evansville Beautiful Program Coordinator. “A lot of the times they’re washed down sewers, which then goes into the rivers.”

More than 40% of smokers say they do not have ashtrays for their cigarettes at work.

“It’s pretty annoying that they are not there, but if I’m at work, I’ll put it out and put it in my back pocket,” says Reinitz. “I just don’t litter.”

“If there is a receptacle, normally people will not litter in front of a business establishment,” says McGarrah.

You can get pocket ashtrays online, this way you don’t have to put used cigarettes straight into your pocket.

