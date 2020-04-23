Small Tri-State Businesses Counting on Coronavirus Emergency Loans to Stay Afloat

As with many small businesses across the Tri-State, the doors of District 7 Boutique in Evansville, Indiana, are locked.

Brittany Cagle, owner of District 7 Boutique, has worked since 2014 to build a reputation in the industry, counting on the business of her customers to make ends meet.

Cagle is one of many business owners to apply for small business stimulus relief packages.

So far, Cagle has applied for two loans.

“I have gotten the $3,000 which is great because that can cover my rent,” said Cagle. “There’s another one I’m waiting to hear back on.”

After being closed for nearly two months, bills are continuing to pile high.

Cagle is now stuck sifting through winter and spring inventory.

“For us, we’ve already been through a whole season of clothes, so a lot of the inventory we have now isn’t going to be as good going into summer,” Cagle explained.

Normally, District 7 Boutique is filled with customers shopping for their new spring and summer trends. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Cagle said sales were up 40% – but now, she’s not sure when she’ll reopen.

“The small business loan would be very impactful for us because it helps kind of bridges the gap between not being open,” said Cagle.

The new stimulus bill, expected to be voted in by Congress Thursday, will approve $310 billion in additional coronavirus relief funding for small businesses like District 7 Boutique.

