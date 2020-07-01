Small Rain Chances for Wednesday; Dry and Heating Trend Begins Tomorrow

We will hang on to the threat of showers and thunderstorms for most of Wednesday, but the majority of our communities should stay dry. Some of us woke up to foggy and misty conditions across the Tri-State. Lows dipped down into the high 60s and low 70s. Evansville saw a low of 70°. We didn’t rise much through the early morning hours, but temperatures should reach well into the 80s this afternoon. As we dive into our Wednesday, the stationary front that has brought us several inches of rain over the last few days will continue to stay parked on top of the Tri-State. It is possible a few showers and storms could fire up this afternoon, but the chance is very limited. Most of us should see partly sunny skies, with muggy conditions. Highs will be topping out in the mid 80s. Lows will be right around 70° overnight with partly cloudy conditions.

Our most western communities are still under that Flash Flood Watch and are at the greatest risk of seeing any type of precipitation; that goes for the threat of severe weather in those areas, too. Our south western half of the viewing area continues to stay under a “1” on the SPC’s Severe Threat Index. Flash flooding and hail are the main concerns. Right now, models are very uncertain when it comes to the threat of storms. Most of the runs are showing showers dissipating as it gets closer to the Ohio River. However, it is possible those Illinois and Western Kentucky counties could receive activity well into the afternoon hours.

As we move closer to the weekend, temperatures will be on the climb. Thursday should be dry with highs topping out near 90°. Tomorrow will kick off a stretch of temperatures in the 90s. Our Fourth of July could see highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. The only downside to the heat and dry conditions, is the high humidity levels sticking around. Rain chances are expected to return by Monday.

