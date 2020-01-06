Small Plane Crashes Near Kentucky Airport

Kentucky authorities are investigating a small plane crash reported around 5:30 p.m. near the Mount Sterling-Montgomery County Airport.

According to officers, the pilot was attempting to land his plane when the aircraft lost power.

As the pilot attempted to contact the air traffic control tower by radio to warn of his imminent crash landing, the plane began clipping treetops, eventually crashing into the ground.

Reports indicate that the pilot suffered minor leg injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The pilot was the only person involved in the crash.

