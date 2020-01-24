Small Fire Extinguished in Evansville Signature School

Evansville Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fire at Evansville’s Signature School building at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Upon arrival, crews were met by an employee who informed them of an alarm sounding and the smell of smoke, at which point the on-duty District Chief called for additional units.

First responders checked the alarm panel to find a detector activation on the 6th floor of the building. Upon reaching the 6th floor a light haze of smoke was seen.

After further investigation, a small fire was found in a utility closet on top of a cleaning cart.

Crews used two pressurized water extinguishers to put out the fire. Fans were then used to remove smoke from the building. Crews departed from the scene around 8:41 p.m.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation as of now.

The Evansville Fire Department says this is a great example of how properly working smoke detectors can save property and possibly lives.

Comments

comments