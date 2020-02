Less than a minute

A small earthquake was registered in Western Kentucky Thursday morning at 6:05 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 2.6 quake was centered 3.5 miles southwest of Bremen, Kentucky, in Muhlenberg County.

According to the USGS, earthquakes this small typically do not cause significant damage.

You can view the full overview of this earthquake on the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.

