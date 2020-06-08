Small Dog Found Burned in Bathroom; Henderson Police Investigating

UPDATE: The Humane Society of Henderson County confirms that the dog found burned in a bathroom died overnight.

The male dog, identified as Duke by his rabies tags, matched with a dog who had been reported missing on social media and to their shelter.

The owner was notified by Animal Control and the HPD.

Previous story:

Henderson Police are investigating following an animal cruelty incident.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the County Fair Grounds where they discovered a small dog that had been burned in the bathroom.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

