Henderson CountyKentucky
Small Dog Found Burned in Bathroom; Henderson Police Investigating
UPDATE: The Humane Society of Henderson County confirms that the dog found burned in a bathroom died overnight.
The male dog, identified as Duke by his rabies tags, matched with a dog who had been reported missing on social media and to their shelter.
The owner was notified by Animal Control and the HPD.
Previous story:
Henderson Police are investigating following an animal cruelty incident.
On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the County Fair Grounds where they discovered a small dog that had been burned in the bathroom.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
