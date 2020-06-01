Small Business Saturday Supports Evansville Stores Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have been forced to cut down on employees and business hours, with some establishments even having to close their doors permanently.

That’s why the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District hosted a “Spring Small Business Saturday,” where over 20 Downtown Evansville businesses opened their doors to customers and offered special deals.

In the past, Evansville’s Small Business Saturday has traditionally been held the day after Black Friday, but due to the impact of the pandemic, a spring edition was held to support local businesses caught in the fallout.

“It’s really in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Adam Trinkel, Evansville Marketing and Events Director. “We saw that a lot of our stores and our restaurants in Downtown Evansville had been impacted in a number of ways – they had to reduce their staffing and their hours, and they saw a lot of their regular clientele not be able to come.”

Precautionary measures were put in place at businesses during the event, including mask-wearing, temperature taking, and social distancing.

