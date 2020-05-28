Small Business Saturday Preparations Underway

Small business owners are working to get back on their feet.

One community is bonding together during these uncertain times.

“For us its a welcome back,” says Adam Trinkel, Downtown Evansville Marketing and Events Director. “For the community to come back and support our downtown businesses.”

Some shoppers are back out spending money at their favorite stores, but this comes after COVID-19 took a toll on local businesses cutting some hours, employees, or closing all together for several weeks.

“There were definitely some challenges for our business,” says Trinkel. “I think it’ll take some time still; it’s not back to where it was pre-COVID-19, but there are steps being taken.”

More than 20 locally-owned businesses on Main Street and the surrounding blocks will be welcoming customers with open doors.

“We wanted to do the Spring Small Business Saturday to really jump start and encourage people to come back downtown,” says Trinkel.

But while shoppers can head out this weekend to see what the businesses have to offer, expect some precautions to be in place.

“We are requiring masks by our guests, our students, and our staff and we also take everyone’s temperature before they enter,” says Jennifer Hayden, Roger Academy of Hair Design campus director.

Rogers Academy on Main Street will be offering deals on haircuts.

The salon was in the process of opening prior to the pandemic.

Hayden says Saturday will be a big day for locals like themselves, especially when having the community’s support.

“So we have been locally owned and operated for almost 40 years here in Evansville, so its very special for us to take part in that community of small businesses and supporting one another and really reaching out to the community through our promotions and the activities that we have on that special day,” says Hayden.

The event will run all day Saturday.

The first 200 people will receive a local bag.

