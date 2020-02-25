Small Bulldozer Breaks Water Line While Replacing Power Poles in Kentucky

On Monday, Feb, 24, a crew employed by Kentucky Utilities was replacing power poles off Kentucky Route 370 in Sebree, when a small bulldozer that was being used to pull a truck along a shared utility easement accidentally broke a Henderson Water Utility (HWU) water line in the area.

According to HWU, the dozer operator wasn’t injured, but the water line break caused “serious problems” in the HWO and Sebree water systems.

Officials were able to isolate the leak without the need of a boil advisory.

“We were able to isolate the leak area while maintaining service to Sebree, Beech Grove and our industrial customers, without the need for a boil water order,” Henderson Water Utility said in a statement.

Repairs were suspended on Monday evening at about 7 p.m., but crews are expected to complete those repairs sometime on Tuesday.

