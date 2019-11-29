Skip Shopping… Party at the Black Friday Blowout!

Tonight, the stage at Bokeh Lounge will feature an all-star cast of multidimensional talents banding together in a genre-bending, high energy holiday season kickoff show!

Continuing to push boundaries, frequent collaborators Keló Kaddafi, Rhyme Taylor & McInto$h fuse their lyrical ethos with the smooth vibes of

Sáeed and the Band.

As hometown hero DJ Willz floats in from Denver, Colorado to make a guest appearance on the turntables.

And ya’ll know we can’t forget…

Gonzo_Bass (formerly BreezeEZ) will be there supplying all the epic bass drops necessary to keep the party rollin’ ALL NIGHT with LIVE sneaker customization, painting and raffle by one of EVV’s dopest tattooist’s, Cody Thurman.



You don’t want to miss this Black Friday Blowout with an epic hip-hop line-up, live customization of some sneaks by one of the hottest artists today, the entire night of just fun — no stressful shopping — is only 5 bucks!

