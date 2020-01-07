SKI-Inspired Craft Beer Hits Evansville Market

A new line of craft beer is coming to the Evansville market.

Cheers Beverages is introducing BREWSKI, inspired by the natural flavors of Ski Citrus Soda, one of Double Cola’s most successful brands.

The line includes BREWSKI Classic Pilsner, BREWSKI All American Pale Ale, and BREWSKI SKI Infused Ale.

The company says BREWSKI has its own unique flavor, describing it as smooth, crisp with a fruity aroma and a slight bitter profile.

The craft beer is now available in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson, and Knox Counties. It can be found at Frontier Locker and Liquor Locker along with several local restaurants and bars.

Cheers Beverages is a subsidiary of the Double Cola Company.

Comments

comments