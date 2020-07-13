Sixth Round of COVID-19 Funding Awarded to 11 Nonprofit Organizations

More funding has been awarded to 11 more nonprofit organizations by the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region. 10 of those organizations are in Evansville, Indiana, while one is in Princeton, Indiana.

In this sixth round of funding, $250,000 total was awarded to the 11 nonprofit agencies, all of which address community needs related to the novel coronavirus.

Sixth Round Funding Recipients:

Organization: ARK Crisis Child Care Center. – Evansville, Indiana Awarded $35,000

Organization: Aurora, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana Awarded $20,000

Organization: Bethany Apostolic Church – Evansville, Indiana Awarded $5,000

Organization: Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Awarded $20,000

Organization: Evansville Christian Life Center Awarded $20,000

Organization: Isaiah 117 Project, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana Awarded $10,000

Organization: Nazarene Baptist Church (Joshua Academy Preschool) – Evansville, Indiana Awarded $12,837

Organization: New Hope Community Development Co. (Bridge Builders) – Evansville, Indiana Awarded $17,000

Organization: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation – Evansville, Indiana Awarded $15,000

Organization: Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana Awarded $24,163

Organization: Youth First, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana Awarded $71,000



The Response Fund announced Round Six disbursements would assist with funding operations, food, early childhood education, and child care, as well as financial assistance. Applications from organizations that serve each of the five-county region of the fund, Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick, were approved.

Included in Round Six of allocations, Youth First received $71,000 to put towards extending its remote social work support for 7 weeks beyond the normal end of the school year, which provides social workers to support high-need students in Gibson, Warrick, Vanderburgh, and Posey counties with mentoring services. Youth First will also partner with other non-profits to offer food, programming, and resources to Evansville children.

With six completed rounds of funding combined, the Response Fund has awarded a total of $1,272,424 to over 60 area nonprofits and encourages non-profits to continue applying for funding.

Comments

comments