Six People Sent to Hospital After Vehicle Strikes INDOT Truck

A wreck in Putnam County sends six people to the hospital. The incident happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. near the Putnam-Morgan County line, at mile marker 48.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says four of their crew members were parked on the side of the interstate to pick up trash when their truck was struck by another vehicle.

INDOT says the four workers were transported by ambulance and officials believe two people in the other vehicle were airlifted to area hospitals.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

