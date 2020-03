Six New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Daviess County, Kentucky

As of Friday, March 27, the Green River District Health Department has begun investigating 6 additional COVID-19 cases in Daviess County.

The total number of cases for GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 32, with 28 cases in Daviess County, two cases in Henderson County, one case in Union County, and one case in Webster County.

As of 9:00 a.m. March 27, 2020, specific demographic information for the cases was reported as:

Daviess County – 28 Cases

51-year-old male 48-year-old male 48-year-old female 23-year-old female 69-year-old male 58-year-old female 50-year-old female 54-year-old male 20-year-old female 25-year-old male 50-year-old female 49-year-old male 52-year-old male 49-year-old female 55-year-old male 58-year-old female 74-year-old female 21-year-old male 25-year-old female 46-year-old female 67-year-old female 53-year-old female 48-year-old male 62-year-old female 41-year-old male 36-year-old male 36-year-old female 42-year-old male

Union County – 1 Case

56-year-old male

Webster County – 1 Case

77-year-old male

Henderson County – 2 Cases

61-year-old male 63-year-old female

The health department is contacting the individuals that have had close contact with the patients and providing appropriate guidance about quarantine.

Comments

comments