Six New Cases of COVID-19 Announced in Kentucky

There are six new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the Green River District Health Department. Officials say there are five cases in Daviess County and one in Henderson County.

The Henderson County resident was a 61 year old male. In Daviess County, the new cases included a 48-year-old male, a 48-year-old female, a 23-year-old female, a 69-year-old male, and a 58-year-old female.

According to GRDHD, none of the cases have required hospitalization and all patients are being isolated in their homes until they are well and unable to spread the virus.

GRDHD officials are continuing to conduct contact investigations and will ensure those individuals are given appropriate guidance and instructions.

