Six More Horses Found Dead in Eastern Kentucky

Shocking news out of Prestonburg, Kentucky, six more horses was found shot to death near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky.

According to animal rescue group Dumas Rescue, the dead horses appeared to have been killed during the same shooting that killed 15 horses along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line.

The shelter says a $2,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Authorities say some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.

