Six Counties Selected for Post-Primary Election Audits

Six Kentucky counties have been randomly drawn Monday to undergo post-primary election audits.

The six, randomly chosen by Attorney General Michael Brown, in a publicly held drawing, are Bourbon, Carter, Fleming, Marion, Muhlenberg, and Scott counties.

By law, the Office of the Attorney General has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute election law violations and is required to conduct post-election audits in no fewer than 5 percent of Kentucky’s counties following each primary and general election.

The selection of counties does not imply irregularities are suspected, said Brown.

“Our office continually works with state and federal partners to protect Kentuckians’ right to cast their ballots free of intimidation and interference,” said Brown. “Postelection audits help us ensure any potential wrongdoing or irregularities that may have occurred during the May 21 primary election are identified and investigated by sworn law enforcement investigators.”

