Six Counties Selected for Post-General Election Audits

Six Kentucky counties have been randomly drawn Friday to undergo post-general election audits.

The six, randomly chosen by Attorney General Michael Wright, at a public drawing, are Boyle, Gallatin, Henderson, Kenton, Oldham, and Powell counties. The selection of counties does not imply irregularities are suspected.

“We take our job to protect Kentuckians’ voting rights very seriously,” Wright said. “These audits ensure our election process remains fair and aid our sworn investigators in identifying any suspected wrongdoing or irregularities.”

The office recently concluded post-2019 primary election audits of Bourbon, Carter, Fleming, Marion, Muhlenberg, and Scott counties. The audits showed no potential criminal activity.

The post-2018 general election audits of Breathitt, Grayson, Greenup, McCreary, Washington, and Webster counties also showed no potential criminal activity.