Sisters Rescued From Sinking Car

Two tri-state sisters are counting their blessings after crashing into a pond.

“I was taking her to cheer practice, driving down 66 and there was a pothole on one of the curvy roads on that highway,” says Brianna Parker. “I hit it, and it hit me into the other lane.”

That’s when Brianna’s car headed into oncoming traffic, but she jerked the steering wheel trying to get back in her lane. Her 12-year-old sister, Cheyenne, was bracing herself in the passenger seat.

“I flipped twice. I hit two trees and I went straight into the pond,” says Brianna.

Brianna hit her head, but when she woke up, half of the car was in the water. She and Cheyenne didn’t have much time to escape. Thankfully, Kasey Wright pulled over to help, Norbie Fulkerson, Dwight Horn and his wife, Patti, also stopped to rescue the sisters.

Fulkerson and Wright saw Brianna hanging out the driver’s side window. They jumped into the cold water to help, not knowing her little sister was also inside the sinking car.

“I grabbed her. She didn’t want to go. I said, ‘I’m going to take you to the bank,'” says Fulkerson. “She was hollering and screaming.”

“I kept saying, ‘I’m not leaving my sister,'” explained Brianna. “I didn’t know if she was going to make it.”

By that time, all you could see were the car’s taillights. The rest of the car was underwater. Although, little Cheyenne was still inside.

Even though the car was fully underwater, all of the doors were jammed shut.

“We looked at each other and I said, ‘Kasey we are going to have to bust this glass,'” says Fulkerson.

Then they threw a rock into the window, pulling Cheyenne to safety. Wright needed stitches after shielding Cheyenne from brushing up against the shattered window.

Everyone who helped said they’re just glad the girls both made it out alive.

“When they broke that glass out and she comes out of there screaming I thought, ‘Yeah she’s going to be alright,'” says Dwight Horn.

Brianna said she felt her guardian angel watching over them that evening.

“We had lost my mom, December of last year. I know she wouldn’t let anything happen to me or sis,” says Brianna. “I could feel goosebumps. I was like, ‘Yeah mom’s here.'”

