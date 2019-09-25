Sip, Shop, Socialize — All at the Spot

You can live in the Tri-State for years and not know of some of the coolest hidden gems in the area…isn’t that why they call them “hidden’?

This week we’re taking you to the perfect “spot” for anyone looking for amazing coffee, events, and shopping…and yes — it’s all in one place.

Where do you go for local fair trade coffee, eclectic jewelry, healing stones, whimsical art and unique gatherings?

The Spot.

Buckle up.

The Spot has something for everyone…



When we first opened, the idea was to have handmade things…it could be pretty much anything, so we have handmade soap and jewelry and clothing and art…

That in itself just makes it unique!

No matter what your style is, you’re going to find something that you really appreciate because there’s just so much diversity as far as the things we offer.

You can sip while you shop, or get some work done in one of the cozy corners — no matter your coffee craving, the spot has you covered.

All of the beans that we use here are all ‘fair trade’ and organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified — or sustainable farming — to make it simple.

They’re very, very fresh.

Our roaster has been roasting for more than 30 years.

We do regular coffee drinks that you can get anywhere else, but we also do Bullet-Proof coffee — which is more for someone on a Keto diet, trying to watch their carbs, we do sugar-free coffee drinks for anybody trying to watch the amount of sugar they’re taking in; we have alternative dairy options for everybody — coconut milk, almond milk…all the different kinds of milks that you can get.

We also offer tons of different teas, smoothies that are made with real fruits, and we’ve got all the fall flavors.

We’ve got everybody covered from non-coffee drinkers to your most hardcore coffee drinkers.

And The Spot has become “the spot” for one of a kind events!

We have ‘2nd Saturdays Speak’, that’s been a really fun thing that we’ve been doing this whole time.

We have people who do poetry, comedy…once we had someone do a guided hypnosis, so that looks different every month.

It’s just about self-expression…we have Bluegrass, Punk, acoustic…it’s just really diverse.

Sip, shop, socialize — all in one place — “The Spot”.

Find The Spot Coffee and Finery at 217 Williamsburg Square in Owensboro.

Join them for Second Saturdays where it’s pretty much like an open mic — you can perform poetry, music, comedy…whatever.

And coming soon, they’ll have Motivational Wednesdays for making goals and being held accountable.

Tell them you saw it here on 44News, and tell me what you thought of The Spot.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments