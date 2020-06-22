Single-Vehicle Daviess County Crash Results in One Fatality

A one-vehicle crash that happened in Daviess County, Kentucky, just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday, resulted in the fatality of one person involved.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said that a 2000 Lincoln Towncar was traveling south on U.S. 431 when it lost control on a curve.

After losing control, the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it went into a ditch, overturned, and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop.

The passenger was declared deceased by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to an Evansville hospital, but the extent of the driver’s injuries have not been made clear at this time.

The sheriff’s office says that both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

After notifying the family of the deceased, the Daviess County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact DCSO at (270) 685-8444.

