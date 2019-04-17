Single Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Hopkins County Man

A single vehicle accident claims the life of a Mortons Gap man Wednesday in Nortonville near the intersection of Hopkinsville Rd and Will Lane.
The accident killed 31-year-old Justin R. Pryor when his 1996 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling southbound on Hopkinsville Rd when he lost control in a curve due to high speed.
Proyer crossed the northbound land and exited the shoulder of the roadway where it struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner’s office.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Medical Center Ambulance Service and South Hopkins Fire Department.