Single Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Hopkins County Man

A single vehicle accident claims the life of a Mortons Gap man Wednesday in Nortonville near the intersection of Hopkinsville Rd and Will Lane.

The accident killed 31-year-old Justin R. Pryor when his 1996 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling southbound on Hopkinsville Rd when he lost control in a curve due to high speed.

Proyer crossed the northbound land and exited the shoulder of the roadway where it struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner’s office.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Medical Center Ambulance Service and South Hopkins Fire Department.

