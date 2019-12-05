Single Mother of Two Receives Habitat Home

Crystal Butler, a single mother of two, is now the owner of a brand new home thanks to the Habitat For Humanity of Henderson.

As Butler and her two sons walked into their new home for the first time earlier Wednesday, they couldn’t help but be filled with emotions.

“I wasn’t gonna apply for a habitat house but Brittany talked me into it and so just seeing the other families it was like heartwarming and I cried at every single one of them so just seeing this happen for me and my kids is very exciting,” said Butler.

Butler already has a unique connection to the group, working as a manager for ReStore. Her hard work there has paid off big time allowing her to purchase her own home with the help of Habitat.

Butler’s new home is located near the Splash Park in Henderson where she says she is excited to take her boys when the weather gets warmer.

