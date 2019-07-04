Singer Halle Bailey Selected to Play Ariel in Live Adaption of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Singer Halle Bailey has been selected by Walt Disney Studios to portray Ariel in the upcoming live adaption of The Little Mermaid.

Bailey is best known for her role on the Freeform series Grown-ish and the musical duo Chloe x Halle.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film will feature songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken and Miranda.

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

Comments

comments