Sing the Blues With an Awesome Concert This Saturday

Saturday is going to be a great day for singing the blues…all of your favorite local legends will be sharing the stage…my friend Paul is here with the 411, because this event is different every year.

Yes, it’s our 9th Blues Blast! Carl Rodenberg will be receiving the Blues Heritage Award. Blues4U will be on at 2:00pm, King Bee and the Stingers , and get your dancing shoes for The Tailfin Cadillacs!

We have a very special auction item, a guitar, signed and donated by Larry Grisham. It will be a live auction and bidding starts at $200.00.

There will be several other items, a painting of Larry Grisham by Cynthia Watson, bidding will open at $200.00.



Get rested up Friday night…Saturday will be a busy day and a great day for the blues at the River Basin Blues Blast!

Head on out to Lamasco, and make sure you’re wearing your dancing shoes, because you’re going to want to get up and move.

And if you’re a fan of the blues, or know someone who is…this is a chance to get that one of a kind gift…like a signed guitar.

Mark your calendars to sing the blues this Saturday.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

