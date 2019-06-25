Be Sinful to Light Up the Victory

The seven deadly sins… pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth…what do these have to do with lighting up the Victory Theatre with a new, fabulous sign?

Friends of the Victory is holding a Seven Deadly Sins gala this August 16th at the Victory Theatre presented by 104.1 WIKY and Hot 96. This inaugural gala fun filled evening of food, drink, and sinful desserts. A dessert and cocktail tasting by local restaurants and chefs will tantalize your taste buds as everyone is entertained by Casey James, amazing country and blues singer that some may know as a finalist on season 9 of American Idol. The VIP experience will include a full dinner, access to the exclusive Sins Lounge, a look into the back of the house scenes of a concert and a chance to hangout backstage with Casey James and his band.

Proceeds from this gala will go towards the Light Up the Victory Campaign, the goal of which is the reproduction and replacement of the original Victory Theatre marquee which is a vital final piece of the renovation for this historic building. This majestic marquee will become not only the symbol of the Victory itself but also a way marker as the east end of downtown Main Street. Recreating the original Victory marquee will be an important contribution to the revitalization and preservation of Evansville’s historic downtown. The marquee is an important symbol and branding of any historical theatre. Most of the major historical theatres in the US have reproduced and replaced their original marquees including the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA and the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA. Not only are these signs symbols for the venues but are also important symbols within the city of which they are a part.

Sponsorship and VIP opportunities are available. For more information about them, please contact Sheila Murphy at 812-436-7048 or donations@friendsofvictory.org

