Silver Alert Issued

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jack Hevel, an 81 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a plaid short sleeved button up shirt over a gold t-shirt, brown shorts, and driving a silver 2000 Chevy S10 truck with Indiana license plate TK133LRV. Jack has a tattoo on his upper right arm that says “Nancy” and a skull and cross bones on his upper left arm.

Jack is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jack Hevel, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-417-1222 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

