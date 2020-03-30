Silver Alert Issued for Missing North Vernon Man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing out of North Vernon, Indiana.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Brian K. Kirby who was last seen on March 28 at 11 p.m. He is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, red hair with blue eyes. Kirby was last seen wearing an orange knitted toboggan, grey sweatshirt with “Tennessee” in white letters and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Brian K. Kirby, contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department at 812-346-4911 or 911.

Comments

comments